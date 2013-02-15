Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near West Bank prison

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border policemen during clashes outside Israel's Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers on Friday at a rally outside an Israeli prison in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical officials said two protesters were wounded by live gunfire in the demonstration, which was mounted as a show of solidarity with Palestinians being held in the nearby Ofer prison.

A crowd of about 300 Palestinians threw stones at troops, who used riot dispersal equipment to break up the protest, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

“The soldiers, feeling immediate danger, fired in the air,” she said. “The incident is being reviewed.”

Palestinian medical officials said tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets were fired into the crowd, and 14 people were injured by rubber bullets.

Nearly 5,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails, many charged with involvement in attacks on Israelis.