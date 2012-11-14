FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar wants Israel punished for Gaza attacks
#World News
November 14, 2012 / 7:29 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar wants Israel punished for Gaza attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed Hamas’s top military commander and at least six other Palestinians and said they should not go unpunished.

“I condemn in the name of Qatar... This filthy crime must not pass without a punishment,” Sheikh Hamad told journalists after a meeting in the Saudi capital between Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers and their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Syria.

“The U.N. Security Council must shoulder its responsibilities in preserving peace and security in the world.”

Reporting Asma al-Sharif, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Michael Roddy

