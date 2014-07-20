Qatar condemns Israel attack on Gaza's Shejaia district

DOHA (Reuters) - The Qatari foreign minister condemned the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as a “massacre” and called for a ceasefire that would ensure the lifting of a blockade on the coastal region.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, speaking at a joint news conference with the minister, Khaled al-Attiya, described Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza as an “open wound and we must stop the bleeding now”.