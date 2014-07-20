FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar condemns Israel attack on Gaza's Shejaia district
#World News
July 20, 2014 / 6:48 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar condemns Israel attack on Gaza's Shejaia district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - The Qatari foreign minister condemned the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as a “massacre” and called for a ceasefire that would ensure the lifting of a blockade on the coastal region.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, speaking at a joint news conference with the minister, Khaled al-Attiya, described Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza as an “open wound and we must stop the bleeding now”.

Reporting by Amena Bakr, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean

