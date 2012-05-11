Quake hits eastern Mediterranean, no casualties reported

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An earthquake was felt across the eastern Mediterranean region on Friday night, although no casualties or damage was reported.

The United States Geological Survey’s web site said a 5.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 19.8 kilometers (12.3 miles) occurred in the sea between Cyprus and Lebanon at 9:48 p.m. (1848 GMT).

Israeli web sites reported the quake was felt throughout the country and residents of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip also reported a short sharp shudder but there was no initial word of casualties.