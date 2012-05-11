FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake hits eastern Mediterranean, no casualties reported
#World News
May 11, 2012 / 8:07 PM / in 5 years

Quake hits eastern Mediterranean, no casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An earthquake was felt across the eastern Mediterranean region on Friday night, although no casualties or damage was reported.

The United States Geological Survey’s web site said a 5.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 19.8 kilometers (12.3 miles) occurred in the sea between Cyprus and Lebanon at 9:48 p.m. (1848 GMT).

Israeli web sites reported the quake was felt throughout the country and residents of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip also reported a short sharp shudder but there was no initial word of casualties.

Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Ori Lewis Editing by Maria Golovnina

