Quartet urges Israelis, Palestinians to avoid undermining talks
July 30, 2013 / 5:07 PM / in 4 years

Quartet urges Israelis, Palestinians to avoid undermining talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Quartet of Middle East peace mediators urged Israelis and Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that undermine new peace negotiations.

Senior aides to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held their first talks this week since 2010.

“The Quartet ... calls on all parties to take every possible step to promote conditions conducive to the success of the negotiating process and to refrain from actions that undermine,” the group, made up of the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union said in a statement.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee

