Israel's military begins calling up 16,000 reservists
#World News
November 16, 2012 / 6:58 AM / 5 years ago

Israel's military begins calling up 16,000 reservists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Israeli soldier (R) and a civilian survey the damage to a car after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has started drafting 16,000 reserve troops, the military said on Friday, in a sign that violence could escalate further with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s two-day assault on Gaza has largely been from the air, but officials have said a ground incursion could be necessary to stem rocket fire into southern Israel.

Israel’s army would be heavily dependent on reservists to fight any prolonged war. The military has received a green light to call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.

The Israeli air strikes have so far killed 19 Palestinians, including seven militants and 12 civilians, among them six children and a pregnant woman. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis in the town of Kiryat Malachi on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Crispian Balmer

