Rocket fired from Gaza strikes southern Israel: police
#World News
April 7, 2013 / 6:29 PM / 4 years ago

Rocket fired from Gaza strikes southern Israel: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck southern Israel on Sunday, causing no damage or injuries, a police spokesman said.

Last week rockets fired by Gaza militants spurred Israel to carry out air strikes on the territory, the first since the ceasefire that ended an eight-day war between Israel and Hamas in November.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the rocket, fired after sundown as Israel began commemorating its national remembrance day of the Nazi Holocaust, landed in an open area.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
