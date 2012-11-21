Gaza rockets hit Israel after ceasefire: police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched 12 rockets into Israel during the hour after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Islamist militants on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed to an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire that came into effect at 9 p.m. (1500 EDT) to halt an eight-day conflict around the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the 12 rockets landed in open areas and caused no damage or casualties. “We have not changed our mode of alert and remain vigilant,” Rosenfeld said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the “Iron Dome” anti-missile system had intercepted some of the rockets. She added that Israel had ceased all air strikes on Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect.

In Gaza, witnesses reported one explosion shortly after the truce took effect, but there were no casualties and the cause of the blast was unclear.