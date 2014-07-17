FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mortars strike southern Israel during temporary Gaza truce
#World News
July 17, 2014

Mortars strike southern Israel during temporary Gaza truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Three mortars struck southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, a couple of hours after a temporary ceasefire was supposed to take effect, the Israeli military said.

The mortars landed in open areas, causing no injuries or damage, it said, and there were no reports of Israeli retaliation.

There was no claim of responsibility in Gaza for the mortar fire.

The five-hour truce took effect at 0300 ET.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
