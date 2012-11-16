Hamas tells Sudan it will avenge Israeli bombing of arms plant

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The exiled leader of Hamas told Sudan on Friday his Palestinian group would take revenge on Israel for the deadly bombing of an arms factory in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA reported.

Treated as a star guest at an Islamist conference in Sudan, Khaled Meshaal used the meeting to rally support for Hamas’s conflict against Israel in the Gaza Strip and told worshippers at Friday prayers his group would avenge the factory blast.

“Hamas will take revenge for Sudan from Israel in retaliation for its aggression ... You will hear good news soon,” Meshaal told said at the mosque of the Sudanese armed forces in Khartoum, SUNA said.

He did not elaborate but said Hamas’s use of long-range missiles showed it was able to surprise Israel.

Sudan blamed an Israeli air strike for the factory blast last month which killed four people and partially destroyed the country’s biggest weapons plant.

Israel, which has been bombing the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip for two days [ID:nL5E8MGACP], has not commented on the accusations, but Israeli officials have accused Sudan of funneling weapons from Iran to Gaza.

“The time of Israel achieving victories against the Arabs has come to an end,” Meshaal said.

Israel has bombed targets in Gaza for two days, saying that was in response to escalating missile strikes from the territory. Medics say 22 Palestinians have been killed. Three Israelis were killed by a rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday.