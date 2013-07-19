FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mideast envoys' U.S. meeting would launch peace talks: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

Mideast envoys' U.S. meeting would launch peace talks: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A meeting of Israeli and Palestinian negotiators in Washington expected in the near future would in effect mark the resumption of peace talks, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official spoke after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced that a basis for new Israeli-Palestinian negotiations had been agreed and that the sides would send top negotiators to the U.S. capital “within the next week or so”.

Asked whether participation in the Washington talks would be considered the start of negotiations, the official said:

“That would be the start of direct talks between the parties. Yes.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.