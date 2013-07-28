Israeli-Palestinian talks to start on Tuesday: Palestinian official

AMMAN, Jordan (Reuters) - Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians are set to begin in Washington on Tuesday, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters on Sunday.

Nabil Abu Rdaineh, a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who was in the Jordanian capital Amman, said Abbas had received an official invitation to come to the talks from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, quoted Abu Rdaineh as saying that the first meeting would aim to develop a procedural working plan for both sides to enable them to advance in talks in the coming months.