Abbas discussed Gaza ceasefire proposal with Hamas official: MENA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Hamas political official Moussa Abu Marzouk on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss an Egyptian initiative that has so far failed to halt more than a week of warfare in Gaza, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said.

The talks were the first concrete sign that efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants were still active despite the collapse a day earlier of a proposed mutual “de-escalation” of violence.