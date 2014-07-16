FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbas discussed Gaza ceasefire proposal with Hamas official: MENA
July 16, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Abbas discussed Gaza ceasefire proposal with Hamas official: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Hamas political official Moussa Abu Marzouk on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss an Egyptian initiative that has so far failed to halt more than a week of warfare in Gaza, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said.

The talks were the first concrete sign that efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants were still active despite the collapse a day earlier of a proposed mutual “de-escalation” of violence.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams

