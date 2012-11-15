Barak says Gaza militants to pay price for Tel Aviv rocket fire

Israel's Defence Minister Ehud Barak (R) sits near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he delivers a statement to the media in Tel Aviv November 14, 2012. Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of hell". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Defence Minister Ehud Barak, signaling stronger Israeli military action against Palestinian militants, said on Thursday they would be made to pay a price for firing rockets toward Tel Aviv.

He also announced he had ordered the military to enlist more reservists “so that we can prepare for any development”. The Israeli armed forces chief spokesman said the military had the green light to call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.

In remarks broadcast after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv, Barak said: “This escalation will exact a price that the other side will have to pay.”

An Israeli security source said one rocket, which triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, landed in the sea. The military said another rocket fired at central Israel struck an uninhabited area in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion.