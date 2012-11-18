Israel shoots down Hamas rockets fired at Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s “Iron Dome” interceptor system shot down two incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and no casualties or damage was reported, a police spokesman said.
Hamas, Gaza’s Islamist rulers, claimed responsibility for firing at the city.
It was the second strike on Israel’s commercial capital on Sunday. In the earlier attack, one person was hurt by falling debris from a rocket that was intercepted south of the city.
