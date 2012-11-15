FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic Jihad says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv
November 15, 2012 / 5:08 PM / 5 years ago

Islamic Jihad says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday it had fired a rocket that reportedly hit Israel’s commercial centre Tel Aviv.

The group, based in the Gaza Strip, said it had fired a Fajr 5 rocket. “We have widened the range of the battle to reach Tel Aviv and what is coming will be greater,” it said in a statement.

Minutes earlier, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Israel’s Army Radio reported a missile strike.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Crispian Balmer

