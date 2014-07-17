FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli official says leadership still examining Gaza truce proposal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli official says leadership still examining Gaza truce proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli official said on Thursday that Israeli senior representatives at talks in Cairo had accepted an Egyptian proposal for a comprehensive Gaza ceasefire starting on Friday, but Israel’s leaders still had to approve the deal.

The official, who earlier said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision-making security cabinet had agreed to the truce, later told Reuters the forum had not yet voted and was still examining its details.

In Gaza, there was no immediate comment from Hamas or other Palestinian groups on whether they had accepted a permanent ceasefire to end warfare now in its 10th day.

Reporting by Dan Williams, Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.