Fighting resumes in Gaza neighborhood, two-hour truce collapses

GAZA (Reuters) - Fighting resumed in the Gaza neighborhood of Shejaia on Sunday less than an hour after a “humanitarian truce” was agreed to allow the evacuation of wounded from the area.

Israel’s military said its forces were shot at shortly after the two-hour truce, facilitated by the Red Cross, had begun at 1:30 pm (6.30 a.m. EDT), and that it had resumed combat operations. Hamas had no immediate comment on Israeli allegations it had breached the ceasefire.