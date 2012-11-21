Israel agreed to Gaza truce, won't lift blockade: sources

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to a truce in the Gaza Strip, but will not lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory, Israeli sources said, declining to give further details of any deal.

Shortly before, a Palestinian official with knowledge of Egyptian mediation between the two sides told Reuters that there was a ceasefire agreement to end eight days of fighting in Gaza that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.

Israel’s Channel Two television said a ceasefire would be announced in Cairo later in the evening by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.