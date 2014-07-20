FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel agrees to 2-hour humanitarian truce in Gaza - military spokesman
July 20, 2014 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Israel agrees to 2-hour humanitarian truce in Gaza - military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel agreed to a two-hour humanitarian truce on Sunday in a neighborhood in the Gaza Strip hit hard by Israeli shelling, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The ceasefire, requested by the International Committee of the Red Cross, will last from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm (1030-1230 GMT) in the Shejaia district, where health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

Hamas said earlier that it would abide by a temporary truce.

Writing by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

