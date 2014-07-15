FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas says still debating Gaza truce proposal
July 15, 2014

Hamas says still debating Gaza truce proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Hamas was still debating an Egyptian-proposed Gaza truce on Tuesday, a top official from the Palestinian Islamist group said as rocket fire from the territory into Israel continued more than two hours after the deal was meant to go into effect.

“We are still in consultation and there has been no official position made by the (Hamas) movement regarding the Egyptian proposal,” Moussa Abu Marzouk, who was in Cairo, said in a Facebook posting.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

