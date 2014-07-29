FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli TV retracts report Gaza ceasefire agreed
July 29, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli TV retracts report Gaza ceasefire agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli television station retracted its report on Tuesday that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict had been agreed, saying instead there was “movement” toward a truce between Israel and the Palestinian territory’s dominant Hamas Islamists being brokered by Egypt.

“A senior (Israeli) official has clarified that there is no agreement on a ceasefire,” said Channel Two, which had earlier quoted a senior official, also unnamed, saying there was a provisional deal in place.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan

