Israeli TV retracts report Gaza ceasefire agreed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli television station retracted its report on Tuesday that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict had been agreed, saying instead there was “movement” toward a truce between Israel and the Palestinian territory’s dominant Hamas Islamists being brokered by Egypt.

“A senior (Israeli) official has clarified that there is no agreement on a ceasefire,” said Channel Two, which had earlier quoted a senior official, also unnamed, saying there was a provisional deal in place.