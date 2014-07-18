Israel reduces diplomatic presence in Turkey over protests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it was reducing its diplomatic delegation in Turkey to the “minimum required” on Friday after violent pro-Palestinian protests which it linked to Ankara’s public criticism of the Jewish state.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Turkish police had failed to provide adequate protection for Israel’s embassy and its consulate in Istanbul in a “blatant breach of diplomatic regulations” and that envoys’ families were being repatriated.
