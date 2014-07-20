Turkish PM's anti-Israel rhetoric 'anti-Semitic': Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s comparison of Israel’s offensive in Hamas-controlled Gaza to the Nazis was “anti-Semitic in tone,” the Israeli leader said on Sunday.

“I heard the things the prime minister of Turkey said, words of the utmost gravity,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters. “I told (U.S. Secretary of State) John Kerry, (these are) anti-Semitic statements, they have an anti-Semitic tone.”

The Islamist-rooted Erdogan accused Israel on Saturday of having ”surpassed Hitler in barbarism through its attacks on the Palestinian territory, but warned Turks against taking out their anger on Jews in the NATO-member state.