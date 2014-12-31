FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinians say postpone delivery of newly signed treaties
December 31, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Palestinians say postpone delivery of newly signed treaties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Palestinian U.N. observer mission has delayed the delivery to the United Nations of a batch of newly signed treaties, originally planned for Wednesday, until the end of the week, a diplomat at the mission said.

The diplomat, a legal adviser at the Palestinian mission, offered no explanation for the delay until Friday.

The mission had earlier announced that the Palestinian observer, Riyad Mansour, would present the treaty instruments to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s office at 4:45 p.m. ET (2145 GMT) on Wednesday.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Howard Goller

