FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights office urges restraint after Israeli teens' bodies found
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

U.N. rights office urges restraint after Israeli teens' bodies found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office urged on Tuesday all Israelis and Palestinians to exercise “maximum restraint” after the bodies of three Israeli boys were found near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel bombed dozens of sites in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, striking at Hamas after finding the bodies of the boys, whose abduction and killing it blames on the Palestinian Islamist group.

“We urge all parties to refrain from punishing individuals for offences they have not personally committed or by imposing collective penalties,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.