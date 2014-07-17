U.N. chief urges Israel to do more to avoid civilian deaths

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday urged Israel to do more to stop Palestinian civilian deaths as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to begin a ground offensive in Gaza.
“I regret that despite my repeated urgings, and those of many regional and world leaders together, an already dangerous conflict has now escalated even further,” Ban said. “I urge Israel to do far more to stop civilian casualties.”
Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse