Palestinians to deliver newly signed treaty instruments to UN on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian U.N. observer Riyad Mansour will deliver a group of newly signed international treaties to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s office on Wednesday, the Palestinian mission said.

“The ambassador will be delivering the treaty instruments to the SG’s office today at 4:45 (p.m. ET/2145 GMT),” the mission said in a statement. A Palestinian diplomat said she understood the Rome Statute, the treaty of the International Criminal Court, was among them.