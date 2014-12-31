FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinians to deliver newly signed treaty instruments to UN on Wednesday
December 31, 2014 / 9:18 PM / 3 years ago

Palestinians to deliver newly signed treaty instruments to UN on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian U.N. observer Riyad Mansour will deliver a group of newly signed international treaties to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s office on Wednesday, the Palestinian mission said.

    “The ambassador will be delivering the treaty instruments to the SG’s office today at 4:45 (p.m. ET/2145 GMT),” the mission said in a statement. A Palestinian diplomat said she understood the Rome Statute, the treaty of the International Criminal Court, was among them.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Howard Goller

