Jordan hopes for December vote on a U.N. Palestinian resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Jordan said on Tuesday it plans to begin talks with United Nations Security Council members on Palestinian and European proposals for a draft resolution to end the Middle East conflict it hopes could be put to a vote this month.

Jordan circulated a Palestinian-drafted resolution to the 15-member council last month calling for Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory to end by November 2016. Some Western council diplomats described the text as “unbalanced.”

France, Britain and Germany are also drafting a resolution, which French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said would propose concluding peace talks in two years. Other parameters for ending the conflict would also be set, diplomats said.

“We will be sitting together and seeing ... the possibilities of working with everybody to get as close as possible to a unified text that will be for the interests of everybody,” said Jordan’s U.N. Ambassador Dina Kawar.

“We’re going to try to make it before Christmas. If not, it will be in January,” Kawar told reporters. “We really want to get everybody on board and that’s our intention.”

The Palestinian draft is unlikely to gain the support of veto-wielding council member the United States, a key ally of Israel. It is not clear whether Washington will be prepared to engage in formal negotiations on the Palestinian or European texts or if the United States will produce its own proposal.

French Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said on Tuesday there was “no rush” to adopt a resolution.

“There is diplomatic work that is ongoing and intense talks in New York. We must relaunch the peace process, and the objective is to find the best way to do that,” Nadal said.

French lawmakers on Tuesday urged their government to recognize Palestine, a move that will not immediately affect France’s diplomatic stance but demonstrates growing European impatience with a stalled process.

It comes after Sweden became the biggest Western European country to recognize Palestine, and parliaments in Spain, Britain and Ireland voted to back non-binding resolutions favoring recognition.

Palestinians seek statehood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as their capital - lands captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

Israel accepts the “two-state solution” of an independent and democratic Palestinian state alongside Israel, but has not accepted the 1967 borders as the basis for final negotiations, citing security and other concerns.