Israel U.N. envoy says no Israeli soldier kidnapped in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor said on Sunday there was no kidnapped Israeli soldier, dismissing a televised announcement in the Gaza Strip from Hamas’s armed wing that it had captured an Israeli soldier during the fighting in Shejaia.

“There’s no kidnapped Israeli soldier and those rumors are untrue,” Prosor told reporters at the United Nations as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the escalating crisis between Israel and Palestinians.