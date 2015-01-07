FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Palestine not qualify to be part of ICC: State Department
#World News
January 7, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says Palestine not qualify to be part of ICC: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not believe Palestine is a sovereign state and therefore does not qualify to be part of the International Criminal Court, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t qualify to join the ICC,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has confirmed the Palestinians will officially become a member of the ICC on April 1.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

