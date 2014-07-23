U.N. launches inquiry into Israeli violations in Gaza

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Wednesday to launch an international inquiry into violations that may have been committed during Israel’s latest military offensive in Gaza.
At the end of an emergency session, the 47-member Geneva state forum adopted a resolution presented by Palestinians by a vote of 29 states in favor, 1 against (the United States) with 17 abstentions (including some European Union members).
