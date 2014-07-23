FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. launches inquiry into Israeli violations in Gaza
July 23, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. launches inquiry into Israeli violations in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Wednesday to launch an international inquiry into violations that may have been committed during Israel’s latest military offensive in Gaza.

At the end of an emergency session, the 47-member Geneva state forum adopted a resolution presented by Palestinians by a vote of 29 states in favor, 1 against (the United States) with 17 abstentions (including some European Union members).

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

