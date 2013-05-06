FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to meet Livni, Judeh in Rome on Wednesday
May 6, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry to meet Livni, Judeh in Rome on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reflects during dedication ceremonies at the State Department for new names inscribed on the American Foreign Service Association Memorial Plaque in Washington May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Israeli Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, who has special responsibility for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, in Rome on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Kerry will also meet Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh in Rome. The meetings are part of Kerry’s effort to find a way to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, which fell apart in 2010 in a dispute over Israel’s construction of Jewish settlements on West Bank land the Palestinians want for a state.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
