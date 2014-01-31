FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. hopes for 'framework' Mideast peace deal within weeks
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. hopes for 'framework' Mideast peace deal within weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration hopes to complete a “framework” accord within a few weeks between Israel and the Palestinians and will then seek to negotiate a final peace deal by the end of 2014, the U.S. envoy to the talks told American Jewish leaders.

Martin Indyk, working with both sides to narrow differences in a renewed peace effort, said in a conference call on Thursday the framework would address the core issues in the conflict, including borders, Jewish settlements, Palestinian refugees and the status of Jerusalem, a participant in the call told Reuters on Friday.

The framework would call for the establishment of an Israeli security zone along the Jordan River in the West Bank - a key Israeli demand that Palestinians are reluctant to grant - but would not specify how long the Israeli military presence would last, the source said.

Both sides would be able to state their reservations to parts of the framework even as they proceed toward a permanent agreement, the source said.

With Israelis and Palestinians still strongly at odds on many key elements, Indyk offered no guarantee that such a preliminary accord could be clinched. There have been few signs of progress since Secretary of State John Kerry launched the U.S.-brokered peace effort last summer with a nine-month timeframe for a final deal.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.