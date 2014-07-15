FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. condemns 'brazen' Hamas rocket fire amid truce efforts
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. condemns 'brazen' Hamas rocket fire amid truce efforts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Israeli soldiers clear debris at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned Hamas militants on Tuesday for firing rockets from the Gaza Strip, after Israel had accepted a truce proposed by Egypt.

“I cannot condemn strongly enough the actions of Hamas in so brazenly firing rockets, in multiple numbers, in the face of a goodwill effort (to secure) a ceasefire,” Kerry told a news conference in Vienna.

He said the international community strongly supported the need for a ceasefire, as there was “the potential of an even greater escalation of violence”.

“We don’t want to see that, nobody does... But Israel has the right to defend itself,” Kerry said.Israel threatened on Tuesday to abandon the truce it had unilaterally accepted earlier in the day if the Hamas rocket salvoes continued.

A top Hamas official in Cairo said the Islamist movement was still considering Egypt’s proposal. But Hamas’ armed wing rejected the ceasefire, saying its battle with Israel would “increase in ferocity and intensity”.

Kerry said: “We urge all parties to support this ceasefire.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Fredrik Dahl, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.