FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Settlers suspected in West Bank mosque vandalism
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Settlers suspected in West Bank mosque vandalism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jaba, West Bank (Reuters) - A mosque in the village of Jaba in the occupied West Bank was vandalized and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers.

Scrawled on the outside walls in Hebrew were the words “Ulpana War”, referring to the Ulpana hill in a West Bank settlement where the Israeli government is preparing to remove five disputed apartment buildings.

Around three meters of the mosque’s interior wall and carpeting were scorched.

“At one o’clock we heard screaming from the people of the village and realized the mosque was on fire. More than three hundred people awoke and we managed to put it out,” said mayor Abdul Karim Sharaf.

“After that we saw the writing, racist writing,” he said. “This is great injustice clear to the world.”

An Israeli police spokesman said investigators had arrived on the scene and were “looking into the possibility that it was a ‘Price Tag’ attack” -- referring to retribution settlers say they will exact for any attempt by the Israeli government to curb Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling the assailants “intolerant and irresponsible lawbreakers” and said they would be brought to justice.

The mosque vandalism came as a July 1 deadline approaches for Netanyahu’s government, in accordance with a court ruling, to tear down the Ulpana buildings, home to about 30 families in the Beit El settlement.

Palestinians fear Israeli settlements, built on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, will deny them a viable state. The settlements are deemed illegal by the International Court of Justice.

Reporting by Said Hewari and Ismail Khader, editing by Diana Abdallah

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.