Israel kills Palestinian at West Bank checkpoint: medics

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops opened fire at a Palestinian car at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, killing one person and wounding two others, Palestinian officials said.

It was unclear why the Israelis fired at the car as it approached the checkpoint on a road connecting West Bank cities and Jerusalem before dawn.

According to Palestinian medical workers, the man in his 40s who was shot dead and the two others were traveling to pray in Jerusalem.

A spokesman for Israel’s border police, which is stationed at checkpoints in the area, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, land the Palestinians want for a future state, during a 1967 Middle East War in a move that has not won international recognition.