FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel kills Palestinian at West Bank checkpoint: medics
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Israel kills Palestinian at West Bank checkpoint: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops opened fire at a Palestinian car at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, killing one person and wounding two others, Palestinian officials said.

It was unclear why the Israelis fired at the car as it approached the checkpoint on a road connecting West Bank cities and Jerusalem before dawn.

According to Palestinian medical workers, the man in his 40s who was shot dead and the two others were traveling to pray in Jerusalem.

A spokesman for Israel’s border police, which is stationed at checkpoints in the area, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, land the Palestinians want for a future state, during a 1967 Middle East War in a move that has not won international recognition.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.