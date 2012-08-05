FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli strike hits Gaza gunman linked to Egypt raid
August 5, 2012 / 11:43 AM / 5 years ago

Israeli strike hits Gaza gunman linked to Egypt raid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike killed a Palestinian gunman from a radical Islamist group and wounded another on Sunday as they rode a motorbike in southern Gaza, near the Egyptian border.

The Israeli military said one of those targeted, Ahmed Said Ismail, was behind an attack on June 18 along the Israel-Egypt border in which an Israeli civilian was killed.

Palestinian hospital officials said Ismail was critically wounded and a second militant was killed. Both were members of a radical Islamist militant group “Magles Shoura al-Mujahddin”, which is among Salafi factions that are a fringe presence in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

A group by the same name claimed responsibility for the June guerrilla raid from the Egyptian Sinai into Israel which killed an Israeli who was helping erect a border fence.

According to a claim issued last month, the two raiders, who were both killed by Israeli forces, were an Egyptian and a Saudi.

Israel has previously accused Palestinian militants in Gaza of involvement in militant activity in Sinai, where insecurity has spread since the U.S.-aligned Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, was toppled by a citizen revolt last year.

Gaza is governed by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement which, while also hostile to the Jewish state, is considered too moderate by many Salafis and has at times clashed with them during law-and-order drives.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
