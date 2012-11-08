FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian boy in Gaza clash: medics
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 8, 2012 / 4:33 PM / in 5 years

Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian boy in Gaza clash: medics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Palestinian mourns the death of Ahmed Abu Dagah, who was killed by gunfire from Israeli forces, at the morgue of a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA (Reuters) - Gunfire from Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, local medics said, during border clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants.

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), a militant group, said its gunmen had confronted an Israeli force of four tanks and a bulldozer involved in a short-range incursion beyond Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip.

“Terrorists opened fire at IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldiers while they were performing routine activity adjacent to the security fence,” an Israeli military spokeswoman said in Jerusalem.

An Israeli military official said the soldiers responded by firing at “suspicious locations”.

Palestinian medics said the boy, aged 12, was hit by machinegun fire, either from Israeli helicopters or tanks that took part in the incident.

Israeli incursions into the enclave, run by the Islamist Hamas group, are usually aimed at searching for possible tunnels that could be used by militants to sneak into Israeli territory to wage attacks.

The incident broke nearly two weeks of a lull in violence between Gaza gunmen and Israeli forces since the last wave of fighting that killed several militants, mostly from Hamas.

Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi, Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.