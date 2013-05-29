FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian cars damaged in suspected settler attack
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

Palestinian cars damaged in suspected settler attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Fourteen Palestinian vehicles were vandalized on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank and Arab East Jerusalem in what appeared to be attacks by militant Israeli settlers following the killing of one of their own last month.

No arrests were immediately made in the so-called “Price Tag” incidents. The term is used by militant settlers who say they will exact a price for Palestinian attacks or any attempts by the Israeli government to curb settlement activity.

“Regards from Eviatar. God will avenge his blood,” read a slogan sprayed in the Palestinian village of Zubeidat, in a reference to Eviatar Borovsky, a settler stabbed to death by a Palestinian in the West Bank on April 30.

Israeli police and the military said vandals damaged seven vehicles in Zubeidat and in another West Bank village, Marj en-Naja. Another seven cars were vandalized in East Jerusalem.

“Price Tag” attacks have targeted churches and monasteries, as well as Palestinian mosques and homes and Israeli military installations in the West Bank.

Some 2.5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured - along with the Gaza Strip - in the 1967 Middle East war and Palestinians now want for a future state. Peace talks have been frozen since 2010.

More than 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel withdrew settlers from Gaza in 2005.

Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.