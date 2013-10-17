FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian rams digger into Israel army base, shot dead: military
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Palestinian rams digger into Israel army base, shot dead: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian after he rammed a mechanical digger through the gate of an army base in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem on Thursday, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

A photograph broadcast on Israeli media showed the yellow digger pushed up against an armored military patrol vehicle at the base between Jerusalem and the West Bank town of Ramallah.

“A Palestinian ... posed an immediate life threat to soldiers nearby. They opened fire towards the suspect and reported a direct hit,” the spokeswoman said.

Israeli-Palestinian peace talks resumed in late July after three years of stalemate, but there has been no sign of a breakthrough and violent incidents have been on the rise in recent months.

Eight other Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli troops and three Israelis have been killed in clashes and shootings since July.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.