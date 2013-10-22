FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank shootout
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank shootout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BILIN, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Tuesday killed an armed Palestinian militant wanted for his alleged involvement in a Tel Aviv bus bombing last year, Israel’s Shin Bet security service said.

The Islamic Jihad group said Mohammed Assi, 28, was one of its members.

The Shin Bet, which is in charge of Israeli internal security, said the Palestinian was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces who had come to arrest him near the village of Bilin in the occupied West Bank.

It said Assi helped to plan a bus bombing in Tel Aviv last November in which 29 people were wounded.

Violence has been on the rise in recent weeks in the West Bank. Five other Palestinians have been shot dead in the territory by Israeli troops and three Israelis have been killed in clashes and shootings since Israeli-Palestinian peace talks resumed in July.

Reporting by Noah Browning, Mohamed Torokman and Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.