Police shoot dead Palestinian in Israeli town
November 30, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Police shoot dead Palestinian in Israeli town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli policeman shot dead a Palestinian in the town of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv on Saturday after he tried to attack the arresting force, a police spokesman said.

A paramilitary Border Police unit was searching for Palestinians who did not have a permit to stay in Israel when one of them tried to stab a policeman before he suffered a fatal gunshot wound, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Some Palestinians from the nearby Israeli-occupied West Bank who do not have a permit to work in the Jewish state enter illegally looking for work in the more lucrative Israeli job market.

Israeli forces frequently apprehend Palestinians who cross into Israel illegally. Earlier this month, an Israeli soldier was stabbed to death on a bus by a Palestinian who crossed without a permit from the West Bank.

Writing by Ori Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
