Israeli soldiers kill alleged Palestinian gunman in West Bank

A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers as they guard near the site of a fatal shooting incident next to the Palestinian village of Ein Sariya, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian on Wednesday who the military said had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Confirming the man’s death, a Palestinian medic identified him as Muhammad Mubarak, 21, a laborer from Jalazoun refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Ramallah, north of Jerusalem.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said a Palestinian gunman was shot after attacking troops stationed near the settlement of Ofra.

“The soldiers responded immediately to eliminate the imminent threat to their lives and fired at the terrorist, identifying a hit,” she said.

Violence in the West Bank has increased in recent months, and at least 19 Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed in the occupied territory since U.S.-brokered peace talks resumed in July.