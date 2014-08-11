FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank
August 11, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Palestinian boys are evacuated from their family's house, the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra (not seen), following a raid by Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

NABLUS West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Monday during a raid on his house near the city of Nablus, local medical officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was aware of troop activity in the area but initially had no further details.

Local witnesses said Zakaria al-Aqra, 23, was wanted by Israel and had been shot dead. Six other people were wounded. Part of Aqra’s house was destroyed by an army bulldozer, they said.

Aqra is the third Palestinian to be killed in Israeli-Palestinian clashes in the West Bank in four days. Tensions in the territory have run high during Israel’s more than month-old war with Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

