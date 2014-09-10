FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Palestinian man kicks a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers, during clashes following the funeral of Issa al Qitri, in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian on Wednesday during a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, Palestinian medics and the Israeli military said.

The soldiers, seeking to detain a Hamas militant, were confronted by around 50 Palestinians who hurled stones, petrol bombs and burning tires at them, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

Israel and Hamas, the Islamist militant group which dominates Gaza, fought a seven-week war in July and August.

The medics named the dead man as 22-year-old Issa al Qitri, and said he had been shot in the heart in al-Amari camp near the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli military spokeswoman said he was shot while trying to throw an explosive device at the soldiers.

Palestinians want the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem for a future state. Peace talks with Israel, which captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war, broke down in April.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.