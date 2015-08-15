FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian stabs Israeli trooper, shot dead: police
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Palestinian stabs Israeli trooper, shot dead: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A Palestinian was shot dead on Saturday after stabbing an Israeli paramilitary policeman patrolling a road in the occupied West Bank, police said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the shooting near the city of Nablus as “grave escalation”.

The incident came hours after the Israeli army said that another Palestinian was shot and wounded after stabbing a soldier at a checkpoint on a highway in the West Bank.

In both cases, the Israeli personnel were lightly hurt.

With U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations stalled since April 2014, violence has simmered in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA initially identified the dead Palestinian as 16-year-old Ahmed Kamel Rafiq al-Taj, but his family relatives said that was incorrect. His name, several of his relatives told Reuters, was Rafiq Kamel Rafiq and he was 21 years old.

Abbas’s office said in a statement that the president held the Israeli government responsible for the death.

“The crime was a continuation of the daily killing which no one can be silent at,” said the statement published by WAFA.

Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Tom Heneghan and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.