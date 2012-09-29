FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian man dies of wounds after being shot by Israel troops
September 29, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Palestinian man dies of wounds after being shot by Israel troops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A Palestinian man died on Saturday after he was shot by Israeli troops while fishing on the beach in the Gaza Strip, said Hamas officials, while an Israeli military spokeswoman said the man was shot when he approached the border fence.

Israeli army patrols deem the Gaza border area off limits because militants try to attack them by planting explosive devices or shooting at them.

Officials from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which rules the coastal enclave, said the 22-year-old man was fishing with his brother on Friday when he was shot.

Initially, his wounds were not thought to be life threatening.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said two men came right up to the border fence and ignored calls from troops to back away before they were shot at.

Local residents said the man, who was buried on Saturday, was known to be a fisherman.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabim; Writing by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by Sophie Hares

