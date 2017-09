Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it is working out a date in coming weeks for Israeli and Palestinian representatives to meet in Washington, but spokesman Jay Carney said finding a peace deal remains an “enormous challenge.”

Carney made his remarks after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that Israel and the Palestinians had tentatively agreed to resume peace talks after three years.