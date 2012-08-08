Gunshots fired near Palestinian PM's compound

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian police traded gunfire with unknown assailants at the prime minister’s compound in Ramallah on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Salam Fayyad was away touring the southern West Bank, near Hebron, at the time.

The exchange of gunfire in the West Bank city lasted around a minute, several witnesses confirmed, and the sound of ambulances could be heard shortly thereafter.

Fighting had subsided by the time Palestinian special forces arrived, a few minutes after the incident began. The police searched and frisked people, apparently looking for weapons.

The shooting occurred in an area that is under limited Palestinian self-rule by the so-called Palestinian Authority, in West Bank territory Israel captured in the 1967 war, and for which Palestinians have long sought statehood.

The Palestinian Authority has launched a security crackdown in the West Bank in recent weeks, arresting scores of suspects in a security sweep that has prompted some anger at President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah-led government.